Registered Missouri sex offender sentenced to 15-years in prison without parole for child pornography

A Missouri sex offender was sentenced in federal court for receiving and distributing child pornography.

David Lee Wilson, 38, of West Plains, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Wilson to a lifetime of supervised release following incarceration.

On Aug. 5, 2020, Wilson pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. Wilson has a prior conviction for child molestation in Grays Harbor County, Washington, and is a registered sex offender.

A law enforcement officer contacted Wilson at a West Plains residence on Aug. 22, 2019, and seized his cell phone. The cell phone contained images of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the West Plains, Mo., Police Department.