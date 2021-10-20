Pursuit that begins in Princeton, ends in Lake Marie area with arrest of Lineville, Iowa man

A pursuit that law enforcement reports started in Princeton led to the arrest of a man in the Lake Marie area on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports the Highway Patrol contacted the sheriff’s office and requested assistance with the ongoing pursuit.

The person allegedly continued to flee, abandoned the vehicle, and hide in a residence. After speaking with the property owner, officers with the Patrol and sheriff’s department entered the residence, discovered the man, and arrested him without further incident. The man, identified as Shane Helms, was taken to the Mercer County Jail on a 24-hour investigative hold.

Helms’ address is listed as Lineville, Iowa. He was charged with the misdemeanors of resisting or interfering with an arrest, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license involving a second offense. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only.