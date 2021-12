The Princeton City Council approved cashing out two mature certificates of deposit on December 13th.

Deputy City Clerk Lisa Colson reports the CDs were for about $115,000 and $10,000. The money will go into the general fund.

The council approved moving the farmers market from near U. S. Highway 65 to the bandstand on the square.

Permission was given to evaluate connecting to Rathbun of Iowa for water service. The City of Princeton is looking into the matter for future needs.