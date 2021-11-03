Princeton Board of Education to meet on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will consider two resolutions next week. The board will meet in the high school library on November 8 at 5:30 in the evening.

One resolution concerns acceptance and compliance of a United States Department of Agriculture grant for an electric bus. The other resolution would authorize the issuance and sale of Series 2021 general obligation refunding bonds with L. J. Hart and Company.

Other items on the agenda include the Missouri Assessment Program data review as well as approval of an audit report from Conrad and Higgins and the district test coordinator as the English Language Learner coordinator. A closed session is also on the agenda for the Princeton Board of Education meeting on November 8 for legal actions, real estate, employees, and records.

