Poverty levels released for counties in northern Missouri

Local News November 18, 2021November 18, 2021 KTTN News
Poverty news graphic
Poverty rates have been released on a county-by-county basis across Missouri. The statistics are based on the most recent U.S. Census data comparing population and income.

The information shows Grundy County has a poverty rate of 18.7%, which means eighteen point seven percent of the Grundy County population is at or falls below, 100 percent of the federal poverty level. The Grundy County statistic compares to a poverty rate of 17.1 percent in a report released in 2017.

The 2020 poverty rates for the Green Hills counties range from 13% in Mercer County, up to 19 percent in Linn County. Daviess County comes in at 17.6%, Caldwell at 13.6%, Livingston 15%, Harrison 15.4%, Sullivan 15.6% and Putnam 15.7%.

The only northern Missouri county above 20 percent poverty is Schuyler which is at 20.8%. There are many counties in southeast Missouri with poverty levels ranging from 20 to 28 percent.

