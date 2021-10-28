Portions of the Green Hills Region remain in drought despite rainfall

Less of northern Missouri is experiencing abnormally dry conditions this week than last week, according to the U. S. Drought Monitor Map. This week’s map was released the morning of October 28 and is based on conditions as of October 26.

In the Green Hills area, Mercer, Putnam, Grundy, and Sullivan counties no longer have abnormally dry conditions. It is abnormally dry in the southwestern part of Harrison County, about the western half of Daviess County, the northwestern and southeastern parts of Caldwell County, about the southern two-thirds of Livingston County, and the southern and eastern parts of Linn County.

For the rest of northern Missouri, abnormally dry conditions completely cover Gentry and Chariton counties. Most of Carroll County is abnormally dry. Other northern Missouri counties that have abnormally dry conditions include Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Andrew, DeKalb, Clinton, Ray, Macon, Randolph, Shelby, and Monroe.

Moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions have decreased in southern Missouri.

The Drought Monitor Map indicates 16.06% of the state is abnormally dry, which is 8.77% less than last week. There is moderate drought for .53% of the state, which is .25% less than last week.

Trenton received 3.61 inches of rain for the week ending October 26. A record of 3.08 inches was set for the 24-hour period ending October 24 at 7 a.m. The previous record was .99 of an inch in 1985.

Another 1.57 inches of rain was measured in the 24-hour period ending October 28 at 7 a.m., which also set a record. The previous record was 1.27 inches in 1980.

Year-to-date moisture at Trenton was .75 of an inch below normal on October 20, but it was 3.60 inches above normal as of October 28 at 7 a.m.

More rain is in the forecast for October 28 during the day and night and October 29.