Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Street Department will close part of East 17th Street on July 14th for asphalting, weather permitting.

Asphalting is planned from Oklahoma Avenue to Normal Street from 5 am until 7 pm. The public is asked to avoid that area of East 17th Street during work.

Questions may be directed to the Trenton Street Department at 660-359-6323.