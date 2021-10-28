Performance bull sale averages $3,678

Forty-four performance and genomically tested bulls averaged $3,678 on October 25, 2021, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, said University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Eldon Cole.

The Angus sale-topper brought $6,200 for longtime consignors Wiles Ridge Ranch, Willow Springs. The successful buyer was an even longer buyer at the sale, Brackenridge Brothers, El Dorado Springs. Their first bull purchase was made in 1994 at the tested bull sale when it was held at Mount Vernon. They also paid $4,800 for this sale for a bull from Clear Creek Angus, Steve, and Crystal Vaughn, Springfield.

The second high-selling bull, at $5,600, was entered by Blue Mound Angus, Sheldon Swartzentruber, El Dorado Springs. Vernon Kropff, Buffalo, was the buyer. Just below that price, at $5,500, was an Angus from DHT Angus, Cecil Huff, Ava. The buyer was Eugene Dilbeck, Cassville.

Four SimAngus bulls were consigned by Vestlane Farms, Ed Vest, Polk. They averaged $3,225 with a co-top of $3,500. The buyers were Cupps Farms, Shell Knob, and Josh Johnson, Springfield.

There was nearly a standing-room-only crowd with many spectators, said Cole. This sale average was about $500 below the March 2021 sale average, but there were 15 more bulls in this sale. The floor price on this sale was $2,250, and four bulls did not make the floor. Several bids were called in on Live Wire Auction.

This was the 98th bull sale by the Southwest Missouri Beef Cattle Improvement Association since the first sale in 1973. Consignors must be from the 22 counties in extreme southwestern Missouri from Vernon to Laclede and south to Howell County. The association cooperates with MU Extension livestock specialists for guidance on the use of performance and genomics to help educate both buyers and sellers on using objective data to make selections on the farm and at sales.

The next sale will be on March 28, 2022, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center. For details, contact sales manager Phoebe Wiles, Willow Springs, 417-293-8002, or your nearest extension specialist.