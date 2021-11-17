Pajama Party to be held for Santa on the Princeton square

Local News November 17, 2021November 17, 2021 KTTN News
Children in Christmas Pajamas
The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will hold a pajama party for Santa on the Princeton Square.

The event will start on December 4th with the Princeton High School band and choir performing at the bandstand at 5:30 in the evening.  Santa will arrive at 5:45 with his elves. Children are invited to wear their pajamas to visit Santa and have their pictures taken. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides and a live nativity scene until 6:45. Children can then break a Christmas pinata.

Inside the senior center, each child can make a Christmas ornament, visit the cocoa bar, get a snack, and shop the $5 gift store. Santa and his elves will read a Christmas bedtime story in English and Spanish at 7:45. Ruthie’s Farmhouse Pies will have fried and soft tacos available for purchase.

Admission is free for the Christmas Pajama Party in Princeton on December 4th.

