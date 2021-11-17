Pajama Party to be held for Santa on the Princeton square

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will hold a pajama party for Santa on the Princeton Square.

The event will start on December 4th with the Princeton High School band and choir performing at the bandstand at 5:30 in the evening. Santa will arrive at 5:45 with his elves. Children are invited to wear their pajamas to visit Santa and have their pictures taken. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides and a live nativity scene until 6:45. Children can then break a Christmas pinata.

Inside the senior center, each child can make a Christmas ornament, visit the cocoa bar, get a snack, and shop the $5 gift store. Santa and his elves will read a Christmas bedtime story in English and Spanish at 7:45. Ruthie’s Farmhouse Pies will have fried and soft tacos available for purchase.

Admission is free for the Christmas Pajama Party in Princeton on December 4th.