Overpass scheduled to close in Harrison County

The bridge on Route AA/H over Interstate 35 in Harrison County is scheduled to close Monday, May 21.

Contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company of Palmyra, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the overpass for approximately two months for a bridge deck replacement project.

The removal of the old bridge deck will begin Tuesday, May 29. For safety reasons, no traffic will be permitted under the bridge during the deck removal. Interstate traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, and all traffic will be routed up and over the on and off ramps at the exit and around the work.

During removal only through interstate traffic will be allowed on the ramps. To ensure that interstate traffic flows as smoothly as possible no access to or from Route AA and Route H will be permitted during this portion of the project. This traffic pattern could remain in place for up to 5 days. Motorists will experience delays and may want to consider using an alternate route.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Like this: Like Loading...