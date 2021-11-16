One dead, one injured in Mercer County crash on Monday evening

One person was killed and another was injured in an accident early Monday evening one mile north of Mercer.

Sixty-four-year-old Gary Sexton of Liberty was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 pm. Receiving serious injuries was 71-year-old Merlin Hall of State Center, Iowa who was taken by ambulance to Wayne County Hospital in Corydon, Iowa.

Sexton was driving a pickup northbound on Highway 65 while Hall was operating a motor home, southbound on 65. Sexton was traveling without headlights on and his pickup crossed over the center line into the opposite lane. The pickup struck the driver’s side of the motor home and its towed unit which was described as a sports utility vehicle, Trailblazer. After impact, the Iowa vehicle went off the west side of Highway 65 and overturned and the pickup came to rest in the southbound lane.

Highway 65 was closed for several hours Monday night between Mercer and Route BB.

The report noted Hall was using a seat belt while Sexton was not.

Gary Sexton is the first traffic fatality during 2021 in Mercer County investigated by the Highway Patrol. Assisting were several troopers, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Mercer County Ambulance, and Mercer County Fire and Rescue.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff)