Obituary & Services: Jo Katherine Miller

Jo Katherine Miller, age 87, a resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home.

Jo was born the daughter of Matthew and Regina (Ball) Petesch on March 16, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Delbert Melvin Miller, Sr., on June 18, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2021. She worked as a machine operator for Plattners in North Kansas City, Missouri, Easy Plastic in Independence, Missouri, and also Modern Plastics in Richmond, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri. Jo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri. She was also a member of the Sunflower Sams Camping Club of Kansas City, Missouri, for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidering, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Jo loved baking, especially for her family during the holidays.

Survivors include three sons, Delbert Miller, Jr., of Breckenridge, Missouri, Larry Miller and domestic partner Peggy of Independence, Missouri, and Donald Miller and wife Tonia of the home in Independence, Missouri; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Frederick of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Verna Mae Griffin of Atchison, Kansas; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Hosman and husband Bob of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Geraldine Broadway of Peach Tree City, Georgia; one brother-in-law, Tom Robbins of Blue Springs, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert Miller, Sr.; one daughter-in-law, Frances Miller; one granddaughter, Rebecca Smith; one grandson, Dakota Stukes; one brother, Matthew Petesch and wife Christine; one sister, Wilma Gilmore and husband David; one nephew, Tom Gilmore; one brother-in-law, Dave Griffin; and one sister-in-law, Lenora Robbins.

The family would like to give special thanks to Encompass Home Health, Enhabit Hospice, and Carla Renae Meyers for the care they provided.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the Alzheimer’s Association and/or the American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.