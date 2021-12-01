Novinger man arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Local News December 1, 2021December 1, 2021 KTTN News
Brandon Sizemore booking photo
The Highway Patrol arrested a Novinger man in Adair County on Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021, on two warrants and other allegations.

Thirty-year-old Brandon Sizemore had a felony Probation and Parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Schuyler County warrant for receiving stolen property. He was accused of felony resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana.

Sizemore was taken to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and was to be held on no bond.

(Booking photo courtesy Adair County Jail via Vinelink)

