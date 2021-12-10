North Missouri Center for Youth and Families awarded grant for after school program

State Representative Rusty Black announces that the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families in Chillicothe has been selected to receive federal funding for comprehensive afterschool programs.

Twenty grants were awarded through 21st Century Community Learning Center Cohort 12 Grant Program this year, with a total of 44 sites being selected to receive the funding.

The purpose of the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant is to provide opportunities for communities to establish or expand activities in community learning centers that:

Provide fun, hands-on learning that aligns with school day programing to benefit non-traditional learners.

Engage families to foster parent involvement and give parents peace of mind knowing their child is in a safe place while they’re at work.

Develop Missouri’s 21st-century workforce by imbuing youth with STEM skills, creative problem solving, communication, and teamwork skills.

“Through this funding, we can better help the children of Chillicothe R-II and the surrounding area to succeed in school,” Black, R-Chillicothe, said. “Children who regularly attend quality afterschool programs improve their grades in math, science, and reading, score higher on MAP testing, are more likely to attend school regularly, and most importantly, they are less likely to engage in risky or unsafe behaviors.”