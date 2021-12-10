North Missouri Center for Youth and Families awarded grant for after school program

Local News December 10, 2021December 10, 2021 KTTN News
Northwest Center for Youth and Families website
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

State Representative Rusty Black announces that the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families in Chillicothe has been selected to receive federal funding for comprehensive afterschool programs.

Twenty grants were awarded through 21st Century Community Learning Center Cohort 12 Grant Program this year, with a total of 44 sites being selected to receive the funding.

The purpose of the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant is to provide opportunities for communities to establish or expand activities in community learning centers that:

  • Provide fun, hands-on learning that aligns with school day programing to benefit non-traditional learners.

  • Engage families to foster parent involvement and give parents peace of mind knowing their child is in a safe place while they’re at work.

  • Develop Missouri’s 21st-century workforce by imbuing youth with STEM skills, creative problem solving, communication, and teamwork skills.

“Through this funding, we can better help the children of Chillicothe R-II and the surrounding area to succeed in school,” Black, R-Chillicothe, said. “Children who regularly attend quality afterschool programs improve their grades in math, science, and reading, score higher on MAP testing, are more likely to attend school regularly, and most importantly, they are less likely to engage in risky or unsafe behaviors.”

Post Views: 4
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.