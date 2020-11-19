North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to remain closed through end of the year

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center has extended its closure to the public through the end of the year.

Mental Health Center offices will be open for staff only. Consumer activities will be conducted via telephone services or telehealth. Medication refill requests will be addressed and completed as usual.

Offices will be staffed with employees to answer phones and make and reschedule appointments. Office phone hours will remain the same as business hours, which are 8 to 5 o’clock weekdays. The crisis line will also be available 24 hours a day at 1-888-279-8188.

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center’s anticipated reopen date is January 4, 2021. The center will re-evaluate the situation on January 1st, and, if necessary, make an updated announcement.

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares