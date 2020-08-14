North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Chillicothe to host free parenting classes

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Chillicothe will hold a series of free parenting classes beginning next week. They will be held Tuesday mornings from 8 o’clock to 9:30 from August 18th to September 15th.

Topics will include an introduction to protective factors and concrete support, parenting resilience, parenting knowledge, social and emotional competence, and social connections. Each class will include handouts and discussion. A certificate will be awarded upon completion.

Participants can pick and choose classes to suit their needs. Parents should make their own arrangements for childcare.

Call the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center of Chillicothe to register for some or all classes at 660-646-6872.

