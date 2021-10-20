North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors to meet next week

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors will discuss a Chillicothe addition/bid proposal next week.

The board will meet at the mental health center in Trenton on October 26th at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. The meeting ID is 811 5498 3226, and the password is 278000.

Other items on the agenda include the annual fiscal audit report with Bruce Constant, a quarterly review of the fiscal year 2022 strategic goals and objectives, a staffing pattern review, and annual board meeting plans.