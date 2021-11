Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An election of officers will be held at the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors annual meeting next week.

The board will meet at the mental health center in Trenton on November 15 at 4:30 in the afternoon. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. The meeting ID is 864 2158 9324, and the passcode is 013114.

Other items on the agenda include recognition of the fiscal year 2021 employee of the quarter recipients and the annual clinical director’s report.

