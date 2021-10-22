North Central Missouri College students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

North Central Missouri College inducted students into Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society membership for fall 2021.

New members include Carrie Dannar from Albany, MO; Nicole Jackson from Chillicothe, MO; Rylee Johnson from Laredo, MO; MaKayla Eads from Lathrop, MO; Gracey Gordon from Green Castle, MO; Rachelle Kerns from Bethany, MO; Avery Norris from Hale, MO; Amanda Parrack from Trenton, MO; Shelby Penry from Columbia, MO; Evelyn Pingleton from Hamilton, MO; and Marina Ruedas-Martinez from Hannibal, MO. Those present were honored and recognized at an induction ceremony held on October 19, 2021.

NCMC PTK advisors are Maryellen Harman, NCMC History Instructor, and Nicole Shell, Academic Advisor.

“PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.” To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution offering an associate degree, complete at least 12 credit hours, have a 3.50 GPA or above, receive an invitation to join, and adhere to the moral standards of the society. To learn more about the PTK program, visit the Phi Theta Kappa website.