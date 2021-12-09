New fitness facility opens in Gallatin offering equipment that accommodates those with disabilities

A new fitness facility has opened in Gallatin offering accessible fitness equipment for people with disabilities.

A-II Fitness is located at 101 Industrial Parkway Building B, is open 24 hours a day, and is a nonprofit.

The facility reports it is committed to helping people with disabilities live independently. Its mission is to provide an inclusive, fully accessible fitness center to assist people with disabilities in gaining or maintaining strengths, alleviating chronic pain associated with illnesses, and helping address anxiety and depression-related illnesses.

The Dana and Christopher Reeves Foundation have assisted A-II in obtaining universally designed equipment to assist individuals with all physical abilities.

A membership portal provides individuals the ability to track workouts and offers instructional videos for each piece of equipment. Memberships can be obtained by visiting the A-II Fitness website or visiting with Access II staff at the main entrance Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. Once someone completes the membership application, he or she can pick up a key card for A-II Fitness at Access II’s main entrance.

Call the fitness center for more information at 660-663-2423.