New Administrator named for Mosaic Medical Center in Albany

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mosaic Life Care announces Katie Dias, DO, FAAFP, has been chosen for the newly created role of Administrator for Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. Dr. Dias replaces Jon Doolittle, former President of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany, who was recently named President of the Missouri Hospital Association.

Dr. Dias is a family medicine physician, primarily serving the Grant City and Stanberry clinics since 2011. She also rotates as a hospitalist. In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Dias has served as medical director for the Tri-County Health Department, the Worth County Emergency Medical Services, and the Pine View Manor Board. Dr. Dias has been the Medical Director of the Outpatient Department, rural health clinics, and Health Information & Utilization Committee. Dr. Dias was the MMC-Albany medical staff president from 2016 to 2020, then moved to the vice president role in 2021.

“This is an exciting new chapter for not only the medical center in Albany but the communities we serve as well,” says Mosaic Life Care CEO Mark Laney, MD. “Dr. Dias is well known throughout northwest Missouri and has strong ties and relationships here. We know she will use her incredible medical expertise and strong foundational ties to continue to build on the excellent reputation we have in the area.”

Dr. Dias was raised in the Albany area and currently lives in Stanberry with her husband, daughter, and son. Dr. Dias is looking forward to continuing the success of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany, serving the communities where she has lived her whole life and raising her children to love it as well.

In her new role as administrator, Dr. Dias will continue to see patients for half days, three days a week. Her other responsibilities include the growth and management of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany and its affiliated medical group and outpatient services.

A date for Dr. Dias’ transition from full-time patient care to administrator has not been determined; however, a public reception to honor her is planned for Friday, October 29, 2021, from 12:30 – 2 p.m. at Mosaic Medical Center in Albany.

Related