NCMC Upward Bound Dual Credit Scholarship awarded to Jillian Simpson

North Central Missouri College Upward Bound student, Jillian Simpson, from Trenton, MO received the NCMC Foundation Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Upward Bound Dual Credit scholarship to use towards her NCMC dual credit tuition.

Jillian will be graduating high school in the spring of 2022 and plans to pursue a major in Music Education at Missouri State University. Upward Bound is a 100% federally funded program that assists high school students in preparation for successful college entrance. Its purpose is to help students to overcome class, social, academic, and cultural barriers to post-secondary education through the provision of academic instruction and advisement, motivational and study skills, along with other support services necessary to give that extra “push” to those interested in attending college and finding the right career.

To learn more about the Upward Bound program, visit the Upward Bound section of the NCMC website or contact Heather McCollum at 660-359-3948 x1338.