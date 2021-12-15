NCMC Early Childhood Development Program donates to Children’s Advocacy Center

The North Central Missouri College Early Childhood Development program recently conducted its annual t-shirt sale project and donated the proceeds to the North Central Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Each year, we choose a motto that describes our program’s mission,” said Early Childhood Instructor Noel Staddie. “This year, the motto is ‘KNOW BETTER, DO BETTER.’ I would like to give special thanks to Country Carpet in Chillicothe for their additional donation and support to the program.”

To learn more about North Central Missouri College’s Early Childhood Development program, visit the NCMC website or contact Noel Staddie at 660-359-3948.