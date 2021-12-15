NCMC Early Childhood Development Program donates to Children’s Advocacy Center

Local News December 15, 2021December 15, 2021 KTTN News
North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

The North Central Missouri College Early Childhood Development program recently conducted its annual t-shirt sale project and donated the proceeds to the North Central Children’s Advocacy Center.

Owners of Country Carpet and donors to the t-shirt project, Donna and David Keller, Braelynn and Clyde
Owners of Country Carpet and donors to the t-shirt project, Donna and David Keller, Braelynn and Clyde

“Each year, we choose a motto that describes our program’s mission,” said Early Childhood Instructor Noel Staddie. “This year, the motto is ‘KNOW BETTER, DO BETTER.’ I would like to give special thanks to Country Carpet in Chillicothe for their additional donation and support to the program.”

To learn more about North Central Missouri College’s Early Childhood Development program, visit the NCMC website or contact Noel Staddie at 660-359-3948.

Post Views: 39
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.