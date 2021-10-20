Motorcycle rider strikes deer in roadway on Highway 6

One driver was injured early Tuesday evening in a motorcycle-deer accident on Highway 6 in Adair County.

Sixty-six-year-old Walter Green of Kirksville received moderate injuries and was taken to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The westbound motorcycle struck a deer in the road, two miles west of Kirksville.

Extensive damage was noted for the motorcycle and Green was not using safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County Rural Fire Department.