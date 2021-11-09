MOST 529 and Sallie Mae to host free webinar for National Scholarship Month

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

In partnership with Sallie Mae and the MOST 529 Education Plan, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will host a free webinar focused on finding scholarship opportunities and paying for higher education. The webinar will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

November is National Scholarship Month which raises awareness about scholarship opportunities for current and future college students. For those seeking scholarships to pay for higher education, November is an ideal time to begin the search and application process.

Earlier this year, Treasurer Fitzpatrick launched the Show Me the Money Scholarship Search Engine which connects Missouri students with scholarship and grant opportunities tailored to their skills. The search engine was made possible through a partnership with Sallie Mae and gathers more than 6 million scholarships worth over $30 billion in one place. The search engine can be found on the Financial Literacy Portal.

The free virtual event will feature speakers from Sallie Mae, a nationwide consumer banking institution specializing in private student loans, and MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan.

Those who wish to participate can register here.

The Treasurer’s Office administers MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, a tax-advantaged savings and investment plan for education expenses. More information can be found at this link.

