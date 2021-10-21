Mosaic Life Care Foundation has expanded its regional presence through an affiliation with Mosaic Medical Center in Albany and their hospital foundation.

Since 2014, Northwest Medical Center Foundation has had a long-standing commitment to the Albany region and hospital. That commitment continues under the new name of Mosaic Foundation – Albany.

Katie Dias, DO, FAAFP, incoming administrator for Mosaic Medical Center in Albany said she looks forward to continuing the Foundation’s mission in Albany. “Although the name is changing, the great work of the Foundation remains the same, connecting the hospital and the communities we serve,” Dias said. “We look forward to continuing to build upon those relationships that propel our rural communities into continued success.”

Signs of the affiliation were evident this past summer with Mosaic Foundation, Albany hosting the 34th annual Benefit Golf Classic, the new logo on the Mosaic Medical Center, Albany patient transportation van, and the opening of the new Mosaic Foundation, Albany Gift Shop. Proceeds from the shop will be used to help the Foundation service patients, caregivers, and the community. The Gift Shop offers clothing, stuffed animals, baby items, and home décor for caregivers and visitors. Visit the Gift Shop, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To learn more about getting involved, please contact Laura Almquist, Community Relations Ambassador, at (660) 726-1262 or [email protected].