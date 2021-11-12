MoDOT planned road work in Northern Missouri for the week of November 15, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of November 15 – 21.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through late November

I-229 – Pavement repair at Route K (Andrew County, mile marker 10.8 to 11.4) Nov. 15 – 19. Some lane closures could remain in place overnight. A 13-foot width restriction is in place.

Route DD – Driveway culvert replacement across from Swenson Drive, Nov. 16

Atchison County

Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through November. This may include intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. Some work will be completed in spring 2022. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the Holt County line to the Iowa state line, Nov. 15 – 19

U.S. Route 136 – Roadside work 1 mile east of Tarkio, Nov. 15 – 19

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Narrowed to one lane, each direction, at the I-29 intersection (Exit 44) for a bridge repair project, through November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place and no left turns will be permitted at the I-29 interchange.

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route 371, Nov. 15 – 17

I-229 – Pavement repair at the Parkway overpass (Buchanan County, mile marker 3.2 to 3.4), Nov. 15 – 19. Some lane closures could remain in place overnight. A 13-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing various locations, Nov. 15 – 19

Route 116 – Shoulder work from Route 371 to Route E, Nov. 18 – 19

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 to Route A, Nov. 15 – 16

Route A – Shoulder work from the Ray County line to U.S. Route 36, Nov. 17 – 19

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for March 2022 letting.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder work from County Road 220 to County Road 224, Nov. 15 – 18

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 46 to mile marker 35, Nov. 15 – 19. The right lane will be closed around the clock with a 10-foot restriction.

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair from Grand Avenue to Evergreen Street, Nov. 15 – 19

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair 1 mile west of U.S. Route 69, Nov. 15 – 16

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, Nov. 15 – 19

Route K – Roadside work from Route P to Jump Road, Nov. 18 – 19

Route P – Pothole patching from Route K to Route YY, Nov. 18 – 19

Grundy County

Routes V and E – Roadside work Nov. 15 – 19

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 15 – 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through late-November

Linn County

Route B – Shoulder work, Nov. 15 – 19

Livingston County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Weldon Fork of Grand River Bridge, just west of Princeton, Nov. 15 – 18. Traffic is reduced to one lane around-the-clock. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Nodaway County

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route C to the Nodaway County line, Nov. 15 – 17

Route VV – Bridge maintenance, Nov. 15 – 19. A 9-foot lane restriction is in place.

Putnam County

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Routes 5 & 6 – Slide repair project in several locations, through November. (Lehman Construction, LLC)

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to Route U, Nov. 15, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to Willow Road, Nov. 16, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Worth County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 150 to County Road 125, Nov. 15 – 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

