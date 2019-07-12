MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of July 15, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 15 – 21.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, northbound, July 15 – 18

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work at County Road 54, July 16

Route D – Milling and pothole patching just north of County Road 217, July 16

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway.

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route N – Pothole patching from Route 46 to the Holt County line, July 15 – 19

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED at the northbound ramp to U.S. Route 36 for bridge joint repairs through August.

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the westbound ramp to I-229 southbound for bridge joint repairs through August.

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair 3 miles north of Rushville, July 15 – 17. A temporary traffic signal will direct motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair 1 mile south of Rushville, July 18. A temporary traffic signal will direct motorists through the work zone.

Caldwell County

Route U – Pothole patching from Route K to Route 13, July 15 – 19

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late August.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, July 15 – 20. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route PP near Salisbury, July 15 – 20. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route TT – Pothole patching, July 19

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

I-35 – Pavement repair northbound from mile marker 40 (Route 116) to mile marker 47 (near U.S. Route 69), July 15 – 19

Route 116 – Pavement repair from NW Country Lane to Route K, July 16 – 19. A temporary traffic signal will direct motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September.

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through July.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, July 15 – 20. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, July 15 – 19

Grundy County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Weldon Creek Bridge, July 15 – 16, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Route B – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge Creek Bridge, July 17, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Honey Creek Bridge, July 18

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 300th Street to 305th Street, July 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harrison County

Route U – Pothole patching, July 15

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

Route 111 – Drainage work and culvert replacement from the city limits of Oregon to U.S. Route 59, July 15 – 19

I-29 – Guardrail work, southbound only, between Exit 75 (north Oregon exit) and Exit 67 (south Oregon exit), July 15 – 20

Linn County

Route 139 – Pothole patching, July 15

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route DD, July 16 – 17

Route 130 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route YY, July 18

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project in the city limits of Chillicothe, July 15 – 19. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for resurfacing in one block segments between Main Street and Icon Road in Maryville, July 15 – 19, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Side streets will remain open. Only one segment will be closed at a time.

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway County Bridge, July 15 – 19

Route JJ – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Festival Road to Route FF, July 15 – 20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Putnam County

Route 5 – Scrub seal project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 36, July 15 – 20. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is completed in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), July 15 – 19

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 2 miles east of Route KK to 0.5 miles west of Batter Drive, July 16, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

Route Y – Pothole patching, July 16 – 18

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching just north of the Route 46 junction, July 19