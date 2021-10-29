MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of November 1, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of November 1 – 7

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October * (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November

Atchison County

Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through November. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. Some work will be completed in Spring 2022. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Rock Creek bridge in Rock Port, Nov. 1 – 5

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Nov. 1 – 5

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Nov. 1 – 5

I-29 – Bridge maintenance southbound from mile marker 107.8 to 107, Nov. 2 – 3

Route 46 – Tree trimming from Route EE to Route HH, Nov. 5

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Pavement repair from Middleton Street to I-229, through mid-November. A 12-foot width restriction is in place and some adjacent city street entrances may close. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Third Street – CLOSED for a resurfacing project at St. Joseph Avenue, Nov 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-29 – Southbound narrowed to one lane at U.S. Route 169 (Exit 44) for a bridge repair project, through November. A 15.5-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 169 – Narrowed to one lane, each direction, at the I-29 intersection (Exit 44) for a bridge repair project, through November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place and no left turns will be permitted at the I-29 interchange.

Route CC – Pothole patching, Nov. 1 – 3

Route Y – Pothole patching, Nov. 4 – 5

Caldwell County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE Earl Road to S Black Oak Road, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is being designed and is currently scheduled for a February 2022 letting.

Routes O and V – Resurfacing project through early November (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Chariton County

Route M – Resurfacing project through early November (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route J – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route MM to Namrash Road, Nov. 1 – 2, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Clinton County

Route PP – Roadside permit work from Troxler Lane to Watkins Road, through mid-November (R and M Pole Line Construction LLC)

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from Route 116 to Route 121, Nov. 1 – 5

I-35 – Pavement repair from mile marker 40 to mile marker 48, Nov. 2 – 5. The Southbound right lane will be closed around the clock with a 10-foot restriction

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching, Nov. 1 – 3

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, Nov. 2 – 3

Route 13 – Shoulder work from 240th Street to Route M, Nov. 1 – 3

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route CC to 208th Street, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing from Grand Avenue to Evergreen Street, Nov. 1 – 5

Gentry County

Route U – Pavement patching from Route O to 5 miles north of Route O, Nov. 1 – 3

Route W – Pavement patching from U.S. Route 136 to 310th Street, Nov. 3 – 4

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November

Linn County

Route 129 – Shoulder work from Bell Avenue to East First Street, Nov. 1 – 5

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work eastbound from Route U to Monaco Drive, Nov. 1 – 5

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from Keene Drive to Kathy Drive, Nov. 1 – 3

Route P – Driveway culvert replacements from East Jackson Street to Falson Drive, Nov. 1 – 5

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Weldon Fork of Grand River Bridge, just west of Princeton, Nov. 1 – 4

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing from Route FF to the Iowa state line, Nov. 1 – 4

Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Guilford, Nov. 1 – 5

Sullivan County

Routes 5 & 6 – Slide repair project in several locations, through mid-November. (Lehman Construction, LLC)

Route 129 – Roadside work, Nov. 1 – 5

Route C – Roadside work, Nov. 2 – 3