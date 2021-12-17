MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of December 20, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of December 20 – 26, 2021.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route CC – Roadside work at County Road 418, Dec. 20

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Roadside work from mile marker 99 to the Iowa state line, Dec. 20

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the Iowa state line to the Holt County line, Dec. 20 – 23

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Dec. 20 – 23

Buchanan County

I-29 – Culvert replacement, north of Bee Creek, (mile marker 33-34) in the northbound lane, Dec. 20 – 22

U.S. Route 36 – Culvert replacement, east of 33rd Street in the eastbound lane, Dec. 20 – 22

Route M – Shoulder work from Route 116 to the Platte County line, Dec. 20 – 23

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for a February 2022 letting.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 185 to County Road 173, Dec. 20, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 121 to Route D, Dec. 21, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route TT – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Iguana Road to County Road 104, Dec. 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from mile marker 49 to mile marker 40 south of Cameron, Dec. 20 – 23. The southbound driving lane will be closed around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Forest Avenue to Grate Avenue, Dec. 21 – 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m daily

Gentry County

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to County Road 587, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 450 to County Road 250, Dec. 20, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 587 to County Road 600, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to County Road 250, Dec. 21, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grundy County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 28th Avenue to NW 33rd Avenue, Dec. 21, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 50th Street to NW 60th Street, Dec. 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route 146 – Shoulder work from Blue Ridge Road to Route CC, Dec. 20 – 23. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 600 to Route EE, Dec. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Linn County

Route TT – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 36 to Husk Road, Dec. 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route TT – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Grand Road to Iguana Road, Dec. 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work from Route CC to Route FF, Dec. 20 – 21