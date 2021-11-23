Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Tuesday

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Columbia woman in Linn County the morning of November 23rd on drug-related allegations.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jasmine Stanfield was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana involving a prior offense, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense. She was also accused of speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

Stanfield was taken to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

The Highway Patrol arrested a Brookfield resident in Livingston County on the afternoon of November 23rd on multiple allegations.

Nineteen-year-old Derick Rautanen was accused of felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, abandoning a motor vehicle, and exceeding the posted speed limit. An arrest report also indicates he had a felony warrant from Livingston County on driving while intoxicated involving physical injury and a misdemeanor warrant from Chariton County on no valid license.

Rautanen was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and was bondable.