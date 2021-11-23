Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Tuesday

Local News November 23, 2021November 23, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Columbia woman in Linn County the morning of November 23rd on drug-related allegations.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jasmine Stanfield was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana involving a prior offense, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense. She was also accused of speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

Stanfield was taken to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

The Highway Patrol arrested a Brookfield resident in Livingston County on the afternoon of November 23rd on multiple allegations.

Nineteen-year-old Derick Rautanen was accused of felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, abandoning a motor vehicle, and exceeding the posted speed limit. An arrest report also indicates he had a felony warrant from Livingston County on driving while intoxicated involving physical injury and a misdemeanor warrant from Chariton County on no valid license.

Rautanen was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and was bondable.

Jennifer Thies

