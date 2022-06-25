Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Friday, June 24th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022.

Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol arrested 39-year-old Jeffery Davenport of Chillicothe on a felony warrant for an alleged probation violation from Livingston County. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Davenport was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center, and an arrest report indicates he was bondable.