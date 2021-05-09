Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three over the weekend

Local News May 9, 2021
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville resident, 20-year old Ethan Potter, was arrested Saturday evening in Adair County.

Potter was accused of possessing the controlled substance codeine, not having a driver’s license: second offense, and failure to register a motor vehicle. The patrol also reported an Adair County warrant was active for Potter, accusing him of no seat belt usage. Potter was being held in the Adair County jail.

A Stanberry resident, 50-year old Todd McGinley, was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Gentry County.

McGinley was accused of first-degree harassment and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A 29-year old Kansas City resident, Isaiah Smith, was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

Smith was accused of being a fugitive from out of state, and not wearing a seat belt. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

