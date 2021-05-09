Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville resident, 20-year old Ethan Potter, was arrested Saturday evening in Adair County.

Potter was accused of possessing the controlled substance codeine, not having a driver’s license: second offense, and failure to register a motor vehicle. The patrol also reported an Adair County warrant was active for Potter, accusing him of no seat belt usage. Potter was being held in the Adair County jail.

A Stanberry resident, 50-year old Todd McGinley, was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Gentry County.

McGinley was accused of first-degree harassment and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A 29-year old Kansas City resident, Isaiah Smith, was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

Smith was accused of being a fugitive from out of state, and not wearing a seat belt. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

