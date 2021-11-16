Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three on Tuesday

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three individuals from Green Hills area counties on November 16 on multiple allegations.

Twenty-four-year-old Anthony McCarty of Lake Station, Indiana was arrested in Daviess County in the morning. He was accused of possession of a controlled substance, forgery, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, and failure to display valid plates.

Thirty-eight-year-old Eleana McDonough of Niles, Michigan was arrested in Daviess County in the afternoon. She was accused of possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

McCarty and McDonough were taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on 24-hour holds.

The Patrol also arrested 49-year-old Daniel Pyle of Bethany in Harrison County. He was accused of felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and having no insurance. Pyle was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a 24-hour hold.