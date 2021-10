The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Newtown woman in Sullivan County on October 27, 2921, on multiple warrants.

An arrest report shows two warrants for 25-year-old Lindsey Tovrea were from Grundy County for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and one from Sullivan County for speed. She was also accused of driving while suspended.

Tovrea was taken to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and was reported to be bondable.