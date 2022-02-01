Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes Trooper Jim Farmer to Corporal

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer Troop H, is announcing the following promotion effective February 1, 2022.

Trooper Jim D. Farmer, Troop H, has been promoted to the rank of corporal and remains assigned to Troop H, Zone 6, which serves the citizens of Andrew and Buchanan counties.

Farmer was appointed to the Patrol on October 20, 2002, as a member of the 80th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 2, Nodaway, and Worth counties. In November 2020, he transferred to Troop H, Zone 6, serving the citizens of Andrew and Buchanan counties.

Corporal Farmer was born in Springfield, Missouri, and graduated from Mansfield High School. Corporal Farmer is married and has two children.

