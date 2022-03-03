Missouri State Auditor begins audit of Texas County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced that her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Texas County, located in south-central Missouri. The most recent audit of Texas County was completed in November 2017 and gave the county an overall performance rating of “poor,” the lowest possible.

“My office will conduct an independent review of government operations in Texas County to ensure that taxpayer resources are used effectively and appropriately,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit is encouraged to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at this link.

