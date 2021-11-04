Missouri Secretary of State promotes Missouri agriculture at Fisher Delta Research Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Fisher Delta Research Center on November 2, 2021, in Portageville, Missouri, for their annual field day dinner event.

The research center is part of the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. The center is working with several partners – like the state soybean and corn growers associations – to make advancements on many fronts.

According to Delta, the center runs trials on more than 1,100 acres across 12 counties, which allows several areas of Ag to be studied – including cotton, rice, farming systems, and irrigation. As well, the center has a soybean breeding and weed science program.

Ashcroft spoke at the dinner event hosted by the organization. “Agriculture is such an important part of Missouri, especially here in the southeast portion. This is about Missouri; about jobs, about the opportunity. Agriculture is the backbone of our state – it exemplifies core virtues like determination, hard work, innovation; it builds character and self-worth and it promotes family values. We need to continue supporting Missouri agriculture and I applaud the efforts of the Delta Research Center for their forward progress in agriculture research.”

