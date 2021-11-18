Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for meth trafficking and illegal firearm following high-speed chase

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

Michael Allen Dicks, Jr., 32, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Dicks pleaded guilty on Feb. 23, 2021, to one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

A Platte County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Nissan Altima driven by Dicks on March 16, 2020, after Dicks failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of N.W. Cookingham and N. Ambassador in Kansas City, Mo. Dicks failed to stop, and during the ensuing vehicle pursuit, the Altima reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. Dicks also drove the wrong way on 152 Highway in an attempt to elude law enforcement. During the pursuit, the Altima crashed in the area of N.W. 92nd Terrace and N.W. Old Tiffany Springs Parkway. Due to his injuries from the crash, Dicks was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Inside Dick’s vehicle, deputies found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun and four bags that contained a total of 462.7 grams (more than one pound) of pure methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley K. Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the DEA and the Platte County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.