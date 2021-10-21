Missouri Department of Transportation accepting proposals on Shoal Creek bridge in Livingston County

The Missouri Department of Transportation is accepting proposals until the end of this year for the reuse of the Pony Truss, Warren alternating vertical bridge on Livingston County Route C over Shoal Creek, currently located 1.4 miles northwest of Dawn.

The Shoal Creek Bridge is a 1933, rigid-connected, 178-foot long bridge with a 100-foot Warren alternating verticals pony truss and a 38-foot wide flange girder approach span on each end. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced. The bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to go out for contractor bids in June 2022.

The bridge is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under criteria A and C for local significance in transportation and engineering.

Because of that eligibility, federal law requires any state proposing demolition of a historic bridge to first make it available for donation to a state, locality, or responsible private entity. The bridge can be obtained by government entities, historical or civic groups, or private citizens, free of charge. The cost to remove the bridge or any of its parts is borne by the party obtaining the bridge.

Individuals and organizations interested in taking all or part of the bridge are invited to submit a proposal for reuse.

MoDOT’s Historic Preservation Section is now accepting proposals for the relocation and reuse of the bridge or its components until Dec. 31, 2021. A proposal checklist is available on MoDOT’s Free Bridges website: modot.org/free-bridges.

For questions or additional information, please contact Senior Historic Preservation Specialist Karen Daniels at 573-526-7346 or [email protected].