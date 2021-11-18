Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issues COVID “hot spot” advisory for 7 counties in NW Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a COVID-19 hot spot advisory for seven northwest Missouri counties due to rising case totals from November 1st through 15th.

Marshall Griffin files this report.

Thirty-eight cases were added in Harrison County in the two-weeks time. Forty cases were added in Gentry County.

The Department of Health and Senior Services reports vaccination is the best way to prevent COVID-19. The counties in the hot spot advisory have fully vaccinated rates below 50%. Experts say at least 70 to 80% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.