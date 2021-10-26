Missouri Department of Conservation offering Field to Freezer workshop in Kirksville

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free Field to Freezer workshop on basic deer processing at the MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. The event will be on November 1, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants may attend in person or online.

Participants will learn how to field dress, skin, and butcher wild game with minimal equipment. They will learn the steps to process wild game, including skinning, quartering, and identifying cuts of meat. They will also learn tips on getting the best quality meat from a deer.

In-person attendees will meet in an unheated shop building at the MDC Northeast Regional Office, so they should dress for the weather. MDC asks in-person attendees to observe current local guidelines regarding physical distancing and masking. MDC encourages participants to bring water and wear face coverings when appropriate.

A link will be sent via email for those attending virtually.

Participants must be at least 14 years old before November 1 and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Space is limited for the Field to Freezer workshop and participants must pre-register on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Contact MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver for more information at 660-785-2420.