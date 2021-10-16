Missouri Day officials announce results of Baby Show

Results have been released from the Missouri Day Baby Show held on Friday, October 15.

First place for Little Mister and Little Miss Missouri Day were Xavier Odor and Realynn Yarbrough. The Little Mister and Little Miss Missouri Day contestants were four and five years old.

Other boys receiving first place were Leo Moseley for zero to three months, Waylon Ryleman for three through six months, Liam Slabaugh for six through 12 months, Kade Smith for 12 to 24 months, and Carson Rosebrook for two and three year olds.

Girls receiving first place in the Missouri Day Baby Show included Olivia Thomas for zero to three months, Adalyn Coffman for six to nine months, Lucy Grieme in nine through 12 months, and Zabella Jones for 12 to 24 months. There were two groups for two and three year old girls. The winner of the first group was Bentley Thomas, and the winner of the second group was Ellie Jo.

