Missouri Corn scholarship applications now available

“We believe this is a great opportunity to invest in the future of our industry,” said Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee Chairman Brian Lehman of Versailles. “As a board, we see tremendous potential for our youth to make great strides in moving agriculture forward and want to see all Missouri students who are pursuing agronomic and agricultural-focused degrees apply. We hope these students maintain involvement throughout their careers whether they return to the farm, become involved in agribusiness, or simply utilize their voices to advocate on behalf of growers.”