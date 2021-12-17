Missouri Corn scholarship applications now available

The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are continuing the longstanding tradition of awarding seven deserving students $1,000 scholarships in 2022. Applications for the Missouri Corn Scholarship Program are now available for high school seniors and college juniors pursuing a degree in agronomy or a related area of agriculture.

“We believe this is a great opportunity to invest in the future of our industry,” said Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee Chairman Brian Lehman of Versailles. “As a board, we see tremendous potential for our youth to make great strides in moving agriculture forward and want to see all Missouri students who are pursuing agronomic and agricultural-focused degrees apply. We hope these students maintain involvement throughout their careers whether they return to the farm, become involved in agribusiness, or simply utilize their voices to advocate on behalf of growers.”

Applications for the 2022 Missouri Corn Scholarships are available for download on the Missouri Corn website under the Resources tab . Interested students can also call the Missouri Corn office at (800) 827-4181 to request an application. Students must submit an application form, official high school or college transcript, and at least one letter of recommendation to the Missouri Corn office by Feb. 11, 2022, to be eligible.

High school senior applicants must be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area. They must plan to attend a two- or four-year Missouri college or university and major in agronomy or agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the freshman year of college expenses for high school winners.

College applicants must also be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area, and currently a junior enrolled in a Missouri four-year college or university majoring in agronomy or agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the senior year of expenses for college winners.

The Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee will review the applications, and recipients will be notified by mail on or before April 15, 2022. To learn more about Missouri Corn programs, visit the Missouri Corn website