Missouri Bicentennial Quilt now on display in Chillicothe

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be displayed in Chillicothe today and Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm Street at the southern edge of the downtown area.

A quilt exhibit is to be open to the public today from Noon until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 until 4 p.m. In addition to the Bicentennial Quilt, there’s a display of quilts from area quilters.

A reception will be held this evening from 5 until 7 p.m. featuring area quilters and designers of various quilt blocks from The region. The bicentennial quilt has one quilt block for each Missouri county and the city of st. Louis. Promoters say it reflects unique characteristics of Missouri culture, region, and style.

The Missouri Historical Society and the Missouri Star Quilt Company teamed up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild.