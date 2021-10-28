Missouri Attorney General announces he will file suit over federal contractor vaccine mandate

State News October 28, 2021October 28, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his intention to file suit to halt the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and federally contracted employees:
 
“My Office has been a national leader in pushing back on federal overreach and mask mandates, stopping power-hungry bureaucrats in their tracks. The Biden Administration is seeking to use the full weight of the federal government to force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations. This is blatant, frightening federal overreach. My Office will file a lawsuit to halt this mandate on federal contractors by the end of the week, and stand ready, willing, and able to file suit against the employer vaccine mandate when OSHA publishes their forthcoming rule.”

