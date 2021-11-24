Missouri agriculture awards presented during 49th Governor’s Conference on agriculture

Six agriculture leaders from across Missouri were recognized by Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn during the 49th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture. The award recipients were honored at the Missouri Agriculture Awards Luncheon for their commitment, service, and impact on Missouri agriculture.

“It is a privilege to recognize these individuals and businesses for their impact on Missouri agriculture,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Each of them set a tremendous example as they continue to innovate and lead in their communities. They are all very deserving of this honor.”

The Missouri Agriculture Awards recognize individuals who strive to innovate their farm or ranch, give back to their communities, help tell the story of agriculture or stand as a great example for future generations. Recipients were nominated by fellow farmers, ranchers, and agriculture leaders who were inspired by their contributions to Missouri agriculture.

The 2021 Missouri Agriculture Award recipients are:

Missouri Agriculture Education Leader: Leon Busdieker of Hawk Point

Missouri Agriculture Communicator: Joyce Cutright of Springfield

Missouri Agriculture Volunteer: Caroline Sicht of Ashland

Missouri Farm Innovation: Ozark Mountain Creamery of Mountain Grove

Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian: Jack Coleman of Monroe City

Missouri International Exporter: International Dehydrated Foods of Springfield

The 49th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture was held Nov. 18-19 at Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach, Mo. For more information about this and other programs through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department of Agriculture website.