Milan United Methodist Church to hold fundraiser

The Milan United Methodist Church will hold a fundraiser for the church next week. The harvest bazaar and carry-out dinner will be served in the church basement on October 30, 2021, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade noodles, hot rolls, salad, and pie will be served. Free will donations will be accepted.

Deliveries will be available by calling the Milan United Methodist Church on October 30 at 660-265-3307.

Bazaar items will include a baby quilt, rugs, blanket throws, handmade and decorative items, cinnamon rolls, peanut brittle, jams, and jellies.