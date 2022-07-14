Milan man arrested on assault allegation, victim treated for injuries at hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports the arrest of a Milan man on July 13th after he allegedly assaulted another man at a Milan residence on July 10th.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rodolfo Hernandez has been charged with felony third-degree assault. He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Hayes says the Milan Police responded to the 300 block of East Sixth Street regarding an assault investigation the night of July 10th. Hernandez allegedly assaulted the other man and caused him bodily injury.

The victim was treated for moderate injuries at the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.