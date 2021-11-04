Mid-America Music Festival moves to August at Black Silo Winery

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Mid-America Music Festival presented by CFM Insurance announced its plans to move the annual event to August. The Northern Missouri music and camping event will be held from August 5 through 7, 2022, at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. Next year will mark the fifth anniversary of the festival.

“Our event has always been held in July,” said Jenn Hottes, Executive Director of the Black Silo Foundation. “In order for the festival to have great success for the community and the charities that receive support from our event, we believed it was best to move our event out of July in 2022. There are too many major music festivals and other events that are now scheduled in July close to Trenton.”

“Our team truly did work through every roadblock; ultimately, moving our music and camping event to August made the most sense for the overall success of our charity event,” said Hottes.

Ticket and band announcements will be made soon. To learn how to become a partner of the festival’s music with a mission, email [email protected] or visit the festival website.

